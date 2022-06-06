Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Behardien scoops the main prize at the WPCUA awards evening

By Feroz Shaik

Joining News Editor and Inside Sport host Feroz Shaik on Sunday night was Armeen Behardien who was recently named ‘Umpire of the Year’ , ‘Umpires umpire of the year’ and ‘Keenest umpire of the year’ at the  Western Province Cricket Umpires Association (WPCUA) awards ceremony for the 2021-22 season and Shamiel Isaacs  who was named administrator of the year.

Behardien states some of his highlights so far as being the number one rated umpire at the Khaya Majola week. He also umpired at the University A week, CSA Rural week as well as the CSA U15 and U17 weeks. His other highlights include standing in a Cobras and Women’s provincial 50 over and T20 warm-up match as well as umpiring at Newlands.

“It is humbling to be recognised as umpire of the year. To be awarded this is blessing which Allah SWT had granted for which I will always be grateful.” Said Behardien.

Isaacs who was named administrator of the year is a match secretary at the WPCUA. His job includes the appointment of match officials for league and school games.

“Exco selects all the winners except Umpires umpire of the year which is done by their peers. There are various factors considered when recognising winners. These include the captain’s match reports where the umpires are rated. Armeen was also the number one rated umpire at the Khaya Majola week and stood at the University A and rural week in the same season,” explained Isaacs.

Photo VOCfm : from left to right – Shamiel Isaacs, Feroz Shaik, Armeen Behardien

 

 


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.