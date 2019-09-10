Beijing blames US for Iran nuclear tensions

China has blamed the United States for tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and called for world powers to stick to their 2015 deal with Tehran, AP has reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the US “should abandon wrong practices such as unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran.”

Beijing believes the parties to the deal, which also include Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union, should stay committed to all parts of the comprehensive JCPOA agreement.

The comments followed Tehran’s announcement that it would start using advanced centrifuges that are prohibited under the agreement. Iran is trying to pressure Europe to find a way to ease the economic toll of the US sanctions.

