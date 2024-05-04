Bellville community plagued with water meter theft

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Bellville Community Policing Forum (CPF) has raised concerns following the release a notorious individual involved in the ongoing theft of water meters in Bellville. This comes as areas including Boston and Oakdale have been plagued by theft over the past few months.

Chairperson of the Bellville CPF Emre Uygun said that since his release, there has been a disturbing surge in the number of reported incidents involving stolen water meters, with nearly 10 cases reported in just this past week alone.

“In light of this alarming recurrence, we have taken the necessary steps to address this pressing issue by urgently reaching out to Bellville SAPS. We have formally requested for the deployment of the specialized undercover 252 unit to coordinate efforts in tracking down and apprehending the suspect before further damage is done, said Uygun.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities related to tampering with water meters to their NHWs, SAPS or Security companies.

