BEMAWU seek Labour Court interdict against SABC over retrenchment process

Worker’s union BEMAWU says it has suggested that the SABC enter into a mediation process with all parties in order to resolve an impasse on the retrenchment process at the public broadcaster.

The SABC board yesterday extended the suspension of the process by another 30 days until the end of December.

However, unions want the board to withdraw all notices of redundancy and surplus issued to employees thus far.

The SABC says the Section 189 notices issued so far to staff are still in effect but that the date of implementation has now moved to the end of January next year.

BEMAWU President Hannes Du Buisson says they will continue with their application to the Labour Court to interdict the retrenchment process.

Source: SABC