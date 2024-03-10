Bester’s lawyers demand Showmax hand over docu-series copies

Share this article

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester‘s lawyers have joined his girlfriend and co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in writing to Showmax to demand that he be furnished with copies of its documentary series ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ with immediate effect.

The documentary is due to be aired on March 15. Bester’s defence team has given Showmax until 2pm today to provide them with copies of the series.

Failing to do so, Bester’s team is threatening to go to court to halt the release of the documentary.

In a letter written to Showmax, Bester’s lawyers are arguing that the four-part documentary will infringe on his constitutional right. And that it will jeopardise his chance to get a fair trial in his ongoing prison break court case.

Bester’s lawyers argue that he was never interviewed by anyone from Showmax and they would like to be given the details of the documentary.

Magudumana’s lawyers wrote to the Multichoice Group and Showmax yesterday asking for a full copy of the four-part docu-series by today.

This is to establish if there are any issues contained in the episodes, which would prejudice Magudumana’s rights.

In the letter, Magudumana’s lawyers say she did not grant any right, permission or authority to any party to film and no personal interviews were held with her which they say raises concerns regarding the accuracy and correctness of the version which is to be shown.

It further states that if any facts are disclosed inaccurately or incorrectly, in any respect, the documentary series would not only be premature, but it will constitute a reasonable apprehension that their client’s rights to defend herself would be severely prejudiced.

Source: SABC News

Image: Chriselda Lewis