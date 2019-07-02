Beware of unregistered Muslim undertakers

Share this article

















The Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum has sent out a stern warning to the public to be cautious of individuals posing as undertakers. Spokesperson Ebrahim Solomon says these individuals make promises to the family members to ensure they secure the Janaaza as their job opportunity from another undertaker but are not registered undertakers.

“What they do is they assist the families and get registrars to register the death. So the public must ascertain whether the person is an undertaker,” he warned.

He said there was a perception that ghasils/ghasilas were equipped to deal with the documentation of the deceased, when in fact, they cannot.

“In the event of a death, you must contact a registered undertaker to do the paperwork and other logistics. There are currently problems when it comes to registering deaths because of the unscrupulous acts of certain people.”

There is currently a backlog at certain mortuaries which will result in the delay of the release of bodies. He further said that residents should not allow undertakers to fool them into believing they can have the bodies released earlier.

Anyone with a complaint and query can refer the matter to the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum. Contact Ebrahim Solomon on 072 827 0983

Share this article

















Comments

comments