From the news desk

Bicycles worth R1m stolen in Paarl

Paarl police in the Boland need the assistance of the public after bicycles with an estimated value of R1 million was stolen from a guest farm.

A cycle group from Mauritius who participated in the Cape Town Cycle Race resided at the farm before their departure to participate in the Africa Cycle Race in Egypt.

Yesterday morning it was discovered 12 of the bicycles were stolen from the storage facility on the farm.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Paarl SAPS on 021 807 4009 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC


