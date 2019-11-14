Bishop Lavis police colonel shot outside his home

Share this article

















A Bishop Lavis police officer was shot and killed in his driveway on his way to work on Thursday morning. Lieutenant-Colonel Kay, 52, was attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods (FLASH) unit. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said it’s alleged that Kay had just gotten into his vehicle when an unknown gunman in a vehicle approached him and shot him several times. He died on the scene.

“His family and colleagues are currently receiving trauma counselling. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anti-Gang Unit hotline number 0800 664 264.”

Colonel Andre Kay has been described as a hard-working officer despite various challenges within the precinct he served. Bonteheuewel ward councillor Angus Mackenzie said the area, which falls within the Bishop Lavis precinct will be at a loss.

“My deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of Colonel Kay as well as his colleagues at the Bishop Lavis Police Station. I strongly encourage that no stone is left unturned in bringing the individuals to book that have committed this attack against. No law enforcement official deserves to die in such a way.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Lieutenant-Colonel Kay. “I was both saddened and angered to hear the news of his death. Saddened because another senseless and violent crime has cut short the life of another Western Cape resident, and angry because this province has lost a dedicated police officer, who was working to make this province safer.

It is totally unacceptable that the law-abiding citizens of this province are under attack, while criminals walk our streets without fear or consequence,” Premier Winde said.

“Today Lieutenant-Colonel Kay’s mother is mourning the tragic loss of her son. Too many families in this province have had to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon, as a result of crime and violence. One murder is one murder too many,” he added.

Premier Winde said the reason for implementing the provincial safety plan was to reduce the number of murders in the province.

” I, and each member of my cabinet have committed ourselves to work to reduce crime and violence in the Western Cape but everyone needs to play their part in ensuring that we are able to do this,” he said.

Winde called on the South African Police Services to ensure that this case is thoroughly investigated, to ensure that the culprits are quickly identified and that justice is effectively served.

Community members and citizens of this province have an important role to play in ensuring a safer Western Cape- those with information about this incident, or the commissioning of any crime are urged to come forward immediately. There should be no room for criminals to hide in our society,” he said.

“As a society, we have lost the values that contribute to a peaceful and safe society. Those with the biggest part to play in reducing crime are the criminals themselves. Committing any crime, whether it is viewed as petty or more serious, erodes the fabric of society and causes tremendous harm.”

Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz condemned the shooting in the strongest terms, saying that an attack on the police force is an attack on the state.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Anti-Gang Unit hotline on 0800 664 264.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments