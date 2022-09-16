Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Bishop Lavis police seeking assistance of the public

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Bishop Lavis police needs the assistance of the public to locate the driver of a motor vehicle who was involved in a hit and run incident near to Bonteheuwel.

According to reports the driver of an unknown motor vehicle was driving on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Saturday,18 December 2021, at around 17:00. As the driver approached the bridge close to Vanguard Day Hospital, the vehicle collided with an unknown male who sustained serious injuries. The driver fled the scene after the incident .

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed as a result of the injuries sustained. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident  and can assist with providing a relative registration number of the vehicle involved on the mentioned date, are urged to call the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Rochelle Van Schalkwyk on 082 312 7221 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Photo VOCfm


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.