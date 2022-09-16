Bishop Lavis police seeking assistance of the public

Share this article

Bishop Lavis police needs the assistance of the public to locate the driver of a motor vehicle who was involved in a hit and run incident near to Bonteheuwel.

According to reports the driver of an unknown motor vehicle was driving on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Saturday,18 December 2021, at around 17:00. As the driver approached the bridge close to Vanguard Day Hospital, the vehicle collided with an unknown male who sustained serious injuries. The driver fled the scene after the incident .

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed as a result of the injuries sustained. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and can assist with providing a relative registration number of the vehicle involved on the mentioned date, are urged to call the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Rochelle Van Schalkwyk on 082 312 7221 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

