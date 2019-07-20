Blaauwberg accident leaves five dead

Share this article

















Five people have died in a collision between a construction vehicle and a car near Blaauwberg in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

According to Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa the deceased was burnt beyond recognition.

“Earlier this morning five people were burnt beyond recognition in Otto Du Plessis during a collision between a light motor vehicle and a construction vehicle,” he added.

The City’s Jermaine Carelse says a fire engine and rescue vehicle from Milnerton Fire Station was dispatched.

“Upon arrival it was discovered that four adult females and one adult male sustained fatal burn wounds. Fire & Rescue Service extricated the bodies from the vehicle by means of the Jaws of Life and Netcare ambulance personnel certified the bodies,” he said

The incident is being investigated by Table View SAPS.

Meanwhile, Africa said traffic on the N-One between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka in the Karoo is being affected following a collision between a truck and a car.

Africa said a stop-and-go system is in place as the truck is obstructing both sides of the road.

No fatalities have been reported in the incident.

