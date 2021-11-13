Black People National Crisis Committee holds a ‘De Klerk is dead’ party, slaughters a sheep

Share this article

















Members of the Black People National Crisis Committee on Friday held what they termed a “De Klerk is dead” party and slaughtered a sheep after news broke that former apartheid statesman FW de Klerk had died.

The former National Party leader died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 85.

News of his death was met with mixed reaction from South Africans, with some praising him for fostering engagement between anti-apartheid leaders and members of the oppressive regime to negotiate, which saw SA transitioning to a democratic state.

Others remained highly critical of De Klerk saying he was no saint as he served in the National Party for many years before democracy and also refused to admit that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Source: TimesLIVE