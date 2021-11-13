Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Black People National Crisis Committee holds a ‘De Klerk is dead’ party, slaughters a sheep

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Members of the Black People National Crisis Committee on Friday held what they termed a “De Klerk is dead” party and slaughtered a sheep after news broke that former apartheid statesman FW de Klerk had died.

The former National Party leader died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 85.

News of his death was met with mixed reaction from South Africans, with some praising him for fostering engagement between anti-apartheid leaders and members of the oppressive regime to negotiate, which saw SA transitioning to a democratic state.

Others remained highly critical of De Klerk saying he was no saint as he served in the National Party for many years before democracy and also refused to admit that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.