Black Sash concerned about Social Relief grant amount

Share this article

















Human rights organisation, Black Sash, says while it welcomes the extension of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant until March 2022, it remains concerned about the amount of the grant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the R350 grant will now also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants.

The Black Sash has been advocating for the urgent implementation of a basic income grant of at least R1 200 for ages 18 to 59 years.

The organisation’s Esley Philander says, “We are pleased that the grants eligibility criteria have now been expanded to include unemployed caregivers who received the child support grant on behalf of children. It is concerning though that the grant was not increased to at least the food poverty line which is currently R585.”

Source: SABC News