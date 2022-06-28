Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn new SRD grant regulations

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Human rights advocacy group, the Black Sash Trust, is taking government to court over the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant regulations.

Black Sash, alongside other humanitarian organizations, approached the Pretoria High Court to challenge the Department of Social Development’s “means test” for applicants applying for the grant. According to the means test, anyone receiving an income above R350, will not qualify for the grant.

The new regulations have been described as unfair. Black Sash has stated it would deprive millions of people in need of government assistance.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Black Sash KZN Office Regional Manager Evashnee Naidu explains the need for legal action against the state.

“Far more restrictive and punitive regulations were put in place by the state and its entities to ensure that much more people are excluded from accessing the grant,” explained Naidu.

According to Naidu at least five million people have been restricted from applying for the grant after the release of the new ‘restrictive’ regulations. She adds the issue should be resolved before entering a court room.

“We hope that government understands why we have taken this route. We hope that government comes to the table, and we hope that it can be resolved outside of litigation. We don’t want government to defend the issue with taxpayers’ monies,” stated Naidu.

The introduction of the novel regulations resulted in delays in the payment of grants for April and May this year, which affected a myriad of destitute citizens.

According to Stats SA, more than 18-million South Africans are living below the poverty line.

The grant was announced by government at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and is expected to cease come March 2023.

VOC


