From the news desk

Blade Nzimande condemns bogus honorary degrees

The Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, has expressed his concern about the bogus institution, Trinity International Bible University, which awards honorary doctorates to South African celebrities.

The department says the university is not authorised to offer any qualifications because it is not a registered private higher education institution.

Minister Nzimande’s Spokesperson, Veli Mbele, says the department is considering taking action against Trinity.

“We have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations. We have also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered and by whom. The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions who continue to undermine the Department’s regulations.”

Source: SABC News


