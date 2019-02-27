The party claims the minority civil rights group is trying to prevent them from having enough money to pay their election deposits, which they have been crowdsourcing.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Black First Land First complained that minority civil rights organisation AfriForum has not let up on its fight against them, and has now succeeded in having their bank account frozen.

The BLF has for some time accused AfriForum of trying to destroy them through legal costs, which have been mounting.

They have claimed that the numerous groups, parties and people who have taken them to court for various reasons have done so knowing that they have struggled to afford legal representation and are in fact “broke”.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana has said: “It is a lot of money to pay for legal representation in this country.”

They have now accused AfriForum of being “land thieves and racists” who are “terrified that the BLF will be in parliament after the elections in May”.

Party spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said on Tuesday: “The racist, right-wing, apartheid-denying AfriForum has illegally obtained court orders to freeze the BLF’s bank account. The objective is to try steal BLF’s IEC deposit money and therefore stop us from contesting the elections.”

He said the BLF had received an email from First National Bank, whom they bank with, informing them their account had been frozen on behalf of AfriForum.

“Our movement has since confirmed that our account is indeed blocked. BLF has been aware of this evil plan and has secured most of the funds for deposit for National Assembly.

“First it was Johann Rupert and the Oppenheimer family which stopped the BLF crowdfunding campaign. Now it’s AfriForum desperately trying to stop BLF from going to parliament. They will not succeed. BLF will be on the ballot. BLF is going to parliament!”

He said they took the new efforts to attach their assets as “nothing but a declaration of war”.

“BLF is broke, just like the landless black majority. Our movement survives through donations from black people who give the little that they have to make sure we stay afloat. Black people have been donating to make sure BLF pays the IEC deposit so the BLF is able to contest the 2019 elections. The racist AfriForum which is made up of land thieves, is now taking the people’s contributions to the #TakeBLFToParliament campaign in order to ensure that parliament remains an entity for those who are controlled by white monopoly capital.

They called on all the people who had been donating into the BLF account as part of helping raise the deposit to stop, since the money would be going to AfriForum. The BLF would announce an alternative process soon.

The party is possibly the most divisive in South Africa, with numerous groups taking issue with, particularly, the racially charged rhetoric of its leader, Andile Mngxitama.

Share this article











Comments

comments