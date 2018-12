Community leaders from Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park will meet on Wednesday after a spate of gang-related shootings on Christmas Eve.

The first incident occurred outside a shop in Simon Street in Valhalla Park when a group of men opened fire on a crowd killing a four and six-year-old and wounding five others in the process.

On the same evening, a Bonteheuwel man was killed and two others wounded.

No arrests have been made.

