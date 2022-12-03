Blue Rise beneficiaries receive their house keys

Share this article

Twelve homeowners in the Blue Rise Village, spent the first night of the festive season in their brand-new homes, courtesy of Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers. The 7.2-hectare Blue Rise Village project is in Blue Downs, a stone throw from the Blue Downs CBD. This makes it a prime residential area for young professionals, first time home owners and those starting a family.

The project is a result of the Department’s land release programme. The programme seeks the creation of affordable housing, via public and private sector partnership. Applewood was awarded the bid to develop the property in 2015, after which they applied for the development rights. After obtaining the said rights they started with the installation of services in April 2021.

Overcome with emotions the young couple Mr and Mrs. Bonn said: “We had many sleepless nights worried about being approved for a bond. However, that was until we learnt about the Affordable Housing programme at the department and the Help Me Buy A Home option. We would like to encourage our peers out there earning an income to make use of this great opportunity that government has created for us.”

Speaking on the partnership between private and public institutions the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure said: “It is through such exemplar projects, where we show the world what is possible in an environment of cohesive collaborations. Not only did we partner with Applewood through the land release programme and for them to develop the land. We also created mechanisms for emerging contractor Applewood to be incubated and be further mentored by iGrow. A great case study of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs’ strategy and commitment to providing important opportunities for first-time home owners.”

To date the Village has completed 57 houses, with eight opportunities still available. Upon completion the development will consist of 423 (1 to 3 bedroom) units ranging from R490,000 to R825,000.

Congratulating the beneficiaries on their milestone Minister Simmers said: “I wish you all the very best and look forward to one day being invited to a cup of tea and coffee. As we enter the festive season, I trust you will spend more time hosting guests and less on the busy roads this year. I once more congratulate you and wish you a Merry 1st Time Homeowner Christmas.”

Source and photo Western Cape Government