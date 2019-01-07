Bo Kaap blaze leaves five hospitalised

Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation on Sunday after a fire broke out at a flat in Schotscheskloof, Bo-Kaap.

The city’s Fire and Rescue Service said two men and three women were treated by paramedics and later transported to nearby hospital facilities.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said the fire was on the third floor of the building.

“The city’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in Asana Street in Schotscheskloof with three fire engines, one rescue vehicle and one hydraulic platform, with 19 firefighters,” he said.

Share this article











Comments

comments