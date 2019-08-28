Bo-Kaap hosts annual Muharram march

Share this article

















Bo-Kaap will be abuzz with activity on Sunday 1st September as the Boorhaanol Islam Movement and Tana Baru Trust host their annual Muharram programme commencing at 10am. The march has become an important religious event for the community and will see scores of Muslims dressed in white visit the key historical sites to pay tribute to the pioneers of Islam. The theme for this year is ‘Commemorating the sacrifices of our great leaders’. This year the Muharram programme will be at the beginning of Heritage Month and will be celebrating and commemorating the legacies of Imam Abdullah Haron and Sheikh Muhammad Salih Abadi.

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the death of Imam Abdullah Haron, who was held incommunicado for 123 days. On the morning of 28 May 1969 the Imam was summoned by the notorious Security Branch to Caledon Square and later arrested under Section 6 of Act 83 of 1967, referred to as the Terrorism Act. The Security Branch tortured and eventually murdered him on 27 September 1969. They claimed that the Imam had ‘fallen down the stair-case.’ His Janaazah was held on the 29th September 1969 at City Park Stadium and attracted 30 000 mourners.

Students of Quran will know the great important of Sheikh Salih Abadi, who dedicated his entire life of 89 years to the teaching and recitation of the

Holy Quran. His meticulous Islamic lifestyle drew great respect and awe from those around him, especially his students, and is largely responsible for the Hifz (memorising of the Quran) culture we have inherited today. The Cape has a long Hafiz tradition that dates back since the arrival of our pioneers like sheikh Yusuf and Tuan Guru. Sheikh Muhammad Salih Abadi was one of those pioneers that has kept the legacy alive.

According to organisers, the procession will start at Boorhaanol Centre in Pentz Street at 10am and will be led by the Habibia Pipe Brigade. The march will pass by our most historic landmarks and heritage sites that include the Auwal Masjid and the Tana Baru. The march will end at the Boorhaanol Centre at about 12:00 pm where lunch will be served.

Share this article

















Comments

comments