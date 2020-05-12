Bo Kaap man passes away due to COVID19

Share this article

















A 51-year-old man from Bo-Kaap has passed away due to the coronavirus. Mogammat Cassiem Harris, a dialysis patient, started showing symptoms of the virus on Saturday. His family believe he may have contracted the virus at the hospital, where he went for dialysis treatment last Thursday. They said the only time he left home was to go for his treatment.

The deceased man’s brother in law says they are devastated as they were just getting to grips with the news that he has COVID19. The family have urged the community to take the virus seriously and take all necessary precautions to safeguard against it.

The Bo Kaap Community Covid19 Response Team spokesperson Shafwaan Laubscher extended his condolences to the family. He has implored the community to adhere to the lockdown regulations at all times and to maintain social distancing.

This is the second COVID19 death in the Bo Kaap community. In early April, 81-year-old Kulsum Cassiem also died from the virus as well as other complications.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments