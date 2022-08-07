Bo-Kaap residents called to comment on City’s Buitengracht Service Road proposals

Share this article

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents and businesses from the Bo-Kaap to comment on proposals to improve the safety of road users and traffic flow along Buitengracht Service Road. The public participation process is commencing on Monday, 8 August 2022, with the closing date for comments on Friday, 8 September 2022.



The City recently met with local leaders from the Bo-Kaap to discuss the proposals intended to improve the safety of all road users along Buitengracht Service Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway Buitengracht (M62). The proposals are also intended to assist with traffic flow to and from the Bo-Kaap and the City Bowl.

The City is now giving the local community an opportunity to submit their views and comments.

The proposals entail the following:

• To turn Buitengracht Service Road into a one-way from the intersection with Bloem Street in an easterly direction (towards Wale Street); and to allocate parking space along this section of the service road

• For Buitengracht Service Road to remain a two-way from the intersection with Bloem Street in a westerly direction (towards Military Road); and to prohibit parking along this section so that there is enough space to accommodate vehicles traveling in both directions

Importantly, surrounding streets such as Buiten Street, Bloem Street, Pepper Street, Bryant Street, and Jordan Street will remain two-way streets.

The City invites all residents and interested and affected parties to an open day where City officials will be present to answer questions, and note comments.

The open day will be hosted as follows:

• Saturday, 13 August 2022

• From 12:00 to 16:00

• At Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre, Yusuf Drive, Schotsche Kloof.

To comment:

• Visit the City’s website at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay

• Attend the open day

• Send an email to Transport.News@capetown.gov.za (please quote reference: 110212208)

• Hand deliver to: Subcouncil 16 office on the 11th Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town 8000

‘I encourage the community from the Bo-Kaap to please participate in this process by either attending the open day, or submitting comments online. The City is always looking at ways to improve road safety and traffic flow, and this is an opportunity to make your voice heard. The more people participate, the better,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

Source: City of Cape Town