Bo-Kaap residents granted leave to appeal construction of “monster building”

On Thursday, the Western Cape High court granted the Bo-Kaap residents leave to an appeal granted for the case against the “monster building” in Buitengract street.

This came after the court dismissed their previous objection against the building which is expected to be 60 meters tall.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Rates payers Associations Osman Shaboedien described it as a victory for residents who have contested that the building will not affect the areas heritage.

Shabodien explained that a different court will now re-look at the case to see if any mistakes were made in previous judgements which allowed company Blok to start building developments.

The court ruled against residents before, having said the area is not part of a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ), which would have prevented any construction from taking place. It also said that the development would not affect residents.

The HPOZ will provide an outline to what may be developed in the area, which should not exceed three storey building, as this will impact the heritage of the infrastructure. The plan will also set a precedent for future developments.

Shabodien said between 2000-3000 pages of evidence need to be reduced to around 900 to present to a Bloemfontein court next year.

He also highlighted other issues impacting Bo-Kaap, such as an interdict that was taken out against the residents preventing a crane reaching a site in Lions street. This will be hear on 18th of December.

Shabodien pointed out the latest fraud and corruption case taken out against the City, in relation to the sale of land to Development company Blok. A review of this sale is also expected in February next year.

The Association hoped to go into partnership with the Arts and culture department to preserve Bo-Kaaps heritage.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa will join residents on a tour of Bo-Kaap on Monday at 11h00.

