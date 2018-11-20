Angry Bo-Kaap residents protest gentrification

Bo-Kaap residents took to the streets on Tuesday to prevent a Blok crane from entering the neighbourhood.

Issues of gentrification have long been raised in the Bo-Kaap area, with residents unhappy about new developments in the area. Residents said that these new developments are destroying their heritage.

Property development group Blok yesterday issued an interdict against the residents. The interdict mentions the banning of blockades of Blok construction.

Two people, including an 80-year-old woman, have so far been arrested.

Police fired stun grenades at the crowd.

Bo-Kaap residents have also raised concerns of traffic congestion, which it blames on the property developers.

This is a developing story.

Tune in to Burning Issue from 18h00 to 19h00 tonight on 91.3 fm

Share this article









4 Shares

Comments

comments