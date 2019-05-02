Bo-Kaap residents urged to assist SAPS with info on stabbing

The police are urging Bo-Kaap community members to come forward with any information that could lead to tracking down the suspect responsible for stabbing a French woman in Bo Kaap earlier this week. The suspect was caught on the City’s CCTV cameras stabbing and robbing the victim. He can be seen stabbing her in the neck, before running off.

Cape Town Central Police members responded quickly to the complaint and on arrival an opposite neighbour assisted the injured victim applying pressure to her wounds until paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim were treated on the scene for her injuries sustained and taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. It’s believed she is stable in hospital.

“Cape Town Central Police have registered a skeleton case docket of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery with a knife on behave of the victim whilst she is receiving medical treatment and further statements will be obtained from her at a later stage by the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Jeremy Steyn,” said the Western Cape police.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

The image of the suspect has since been widely shared to lead to his arrest. The City says this incident also shows the valuable role that surveillance technology can play in criminal matters.

“The suspect was caught on one of the City’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and his image has been widely shared. This footage will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in arresting the suspect and I am sure that members of the public will be on the look-out for the suspect and help the authorities apprehend the man,” says Mayor Dan Plato.

“Such criminal acts take place when the perpetrators believe there are no consequences for their actions and we can never allow that to be the case.

“I also want to thank the residents who rushed to the victim’s assistance as their actions are likely to have saved her life.”

CCTV cameras are a significant help to law enforcement agencies and make apprehending suspects less time-consuming. The City has a network of 1 600 cameras, one of the largest on the continent to support law enforcement efforts.

Between December 2018 and February 2019 CCTV cameras detected 1 512 incidents of a criminal nature.

“CCTV cameras are an important tool to reduce crime in the city. Ward councillors are encouraged to invest in CCTV cameras where crime hotspots are identified. The City’s CCTV cameras are monitored closely by staff trained to identify suspicious behaviour which facilitates proactive policing,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

He said dozens of new CCTV cameras are planned to be rolled out through ward allocation budgets.

For the current financial year, ward allocation projects within the City’s Safety and Security Directorate amount to nearly R17 million.

This includes the installation of CCTV and licence plate recognition cameras, communication equipment for neighbourhood watch organisations and extra personnel employed through the City’s Rent-a-Cop Programme.

