Bo-Kaap sees its first positive Covid-19 case

73-year-old Mogamat Salie has become the first Bo-Kaap resident to be infected with the coronavirus. The Salie family have advised residents who has come into contact with their father to take the necessary precautions after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The family released a statement via the Bo-Kaap Covid-19 Response Team last night that issued the details moving forward, following the procurement of Mr. Salie’s results.

Bo-Kaap Covid-19 Response Team member, Shafwaan Laubscher lauded the transparency of the family. Laubscher stated that Mr. Salie has been transported to hospital and is currently in isolation.

“All the health authorities are involved and are guiding the family, the response team and the community at large on how to deal with the situation,” said Laubscher.

At this stage neither Mr. Salie or his family have any idea how he contracted the virus.

“Whilst being in conversation with the family, they are still trying to establish that as Mr. Mogamat Salie cannot confirm how it was contracted so it is all speculation at this time,” stated Laubscher.

Laubscher said the family preferred to wait on the health department’s tracing to make that call rather than decide on anything haphazardly. Laubscher also commended the family for coming forward with the news so quickly in a bid to stop spread from moving along even further.

“It was their [family] decision to make this information known and public within the community, so that family and friends may be made aware so they can monitor their symptoms,” said Laubscher.

Laubscher urged residents to continue practising the regulations of the lockdown and stay inside their homes. The Salie family are self-isolating. They have asked the public to respect their privacy in this trying time.

Subsequently, the Cape Metro holds 83% of all coronavirus cases in the province. The Western Cape has recorded 348 cases of Covid-19 to date.

