Bo-Kaap’s annual Muharram march coincides with Women’s day

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

As Muslims around the globe commemorate the 10th of Muharram 1444 AH, Bo-Kaap in the Cape Town CBD boasted an ocean of white as local residents lined the streets as part of the annual ‘Tiene Muharram’ march. This year’s event hosted by Boorhanol Islam alongside the Tana Baru Trust is set to commemorate ‘iconic women in Cape Town’s Muslim History’ as the march coincides with Women’s day. The female pioneers who helped preserve Islam in the Cape and who are being commemorated today are:

Sara (Saartjie) van de Kaap (1775-1847) Zainunnisa ‘Cissie’ Gool (1897-1963) Hadji Mariam Dramat (1913-1986) Zulpha Otto-Sallies (1961-2016)

VOC Content producer, Moegammad Ayyoob Allies who attended the march said it was a sight to behold. Habibia Brigade opened the march lead by Drum Major Galiefa Mogamat Tape Kenny.

“Such beautiful scenes playing out in the Cape Town CBD where several people have come out donned in white to celebrate the auspicious day of Muharram and to commemorate the lives of these iconic women who have helped shape what locals know Islam as,” explained Allies to VOC News.

Furthermore, VOC Breakfast team were able to contribute 300 self-care hampers to the Ihata Shelter in Welcome Estate on Tuesday morning and additionally donate self-care items towards the Saartjie Baartment centre with the help of their loyal listeners.

VOC Content producer and journalist, Loushe Jordaan Gilbert expressed how humbling the experience was.

“It was completely eye opening. We speak to people in need often, but we never actually get to connect on the level that I did today, hearing the stories and seeing them relive events was just something I can’t describe,” said Jordaan Gilbert. “The thing that really surprised me was the amount of Ubuntu those ladies have, like they all have different stories and background but somehow, they all fit perfectly as if they are a piece of a puzzle and Ihata is the frame they find themselves in,” added an emotional Jordaan Gilbert.

Subsequently, VOC’s 10am Express team broadcasted from Al Masjidur Rawbie in Portlands Mitchells Plain where a host of esteemed speakers engaged mothers, daughters, sisters, and aunts with the words of Allah SWT under the auspices of AMR Youth.

Event Co-ordinator, Basheerah Larnie said the vision is to empower women daily.

“Usually, AMR Youth is geared towards upskilling younger women but today we have decided to branch out because all women need the tools to create a better future not just for themselves but for those to come because without a woman who will ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are on the right track,” asked Larnie.

