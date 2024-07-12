Bo-Kaap’s annual ‘Tiene Muharram’ march to Honour Palestinian Children

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

As Muslims across South Africa prepare to observe the 10th of Muharram 1446AH next week, the Bo-Kaap community will host it’s annual ‘Tiene Muharram’ march this Sunday, 14 July 2024.

Organized by Boorhaanol Islam Movement in collaboration with the Tana Baru Trust, this year’s march holds special significance as it aims to honour the children of Palestine.

Each year, the ‘Tiene Muharram’ march draws eager anticipation from the public, though concerns about the recent inclement weather in Cape Town have been raised.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Deputy Chairperson of Boorhaanol, Mohammad Groenewald confirmed that the event will still be taking place.

“Despite recent stormy weather, we have decided to proceed with the event. We are prepared with a larger marquee to accommodate participants, should the weather pose a challenge.”

The event is scheduled to commence at 10AM and will continue until around 1PM, with possible adjustments to the traditional march route depending on weather conditions.

Groenewald emphasized that the final decision on any alterations would be made early Sunday morning, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants.

“If it rains too much, we will still entertain the people who come out, in the marquee and at cultural hub. We will still give out the goodie bags and food. The indoor program will then also change, and we will do quizzes about Muharram and cultural activities.”

Furthermore, Groenewald highlighted the importance of preserving cultural traditions amidst the ongoing challenges of gentrification in Bo-Kaap.

He noted that the event not only celebrates religious significance but also stands as a testament to Bo-Kaap’s vibrant cultural heritage and its unwavering support for communities facing adversity.

“Maintaining our cultural heritage and tradition is crucial, both for our community and for visitors who come to experience the unique charm of Bo-Kaap. If we throw away our culture and tradition, that is also part of gentrification.”

Reflecting the spirit of solidarity, this year’s march theme, “Honoring the children of Palestine,” invites participants to dress in white or attire representing Palestine.

Registration for the event remains open, with a nominal fee required. Participants, particularly children, will receive complimentary goodie bags upon registration.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to register online at Boorhaanol.org.za to facilitate smooth logistical planning for catering and activities.

