Bodies found in Kuils River

The bodies of three people including two women have been found dumped in a canal in Kuils River.

The bodies all have gunshot wounds. Police say the identities of the victims are still unknown at this stage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police 08 600 10 111.

The discovery comes less than two weeks after a suspected community justice incident in Driftsands in Mfuleni.The bodies of four young men were thrown into a canal.

At least one of the bodies has since been recovered. Three other bodies were also found in the canal but are not linked to the case.

