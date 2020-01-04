Voice of the Cape

Bodies of 2 babies discovered in fridge at a CT house

Police are investigating after the bodies of two infants were discovered in a fridge in Cape Town.

Police made the discovery at a house in Wesbank earlier this week after receiving a tip-off from the property’s owner.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths of the two babies and a post mortem is being conducted to determine the cause as well as their ages.

While a 38-year-old woman has been taken in for questioning, it’s at this stage unknown if she’s going to be charged.


