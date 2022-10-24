Bodies of missing Stellenbosch teens recovered from local dam

Share this article

LOCAL

Police have recovered the bodies of two missing teens from a dam in Stellenbosch on Monday morning. Family and friends sought the help of the public after the pair, aged 18 and 19, were last seen leaving a local apartment at around midnight on Friday.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, a community member alerted police to the car floating in the quarry in Paul Kruger Street. The bodies, believed to be that of Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland, were declared deceased on scene.

“Earlier this morning (Monday) at around 10:10, a community member spotted an object in a dam in the city centre and alerted the authorities. The local police members responded and secured the scene, when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle , which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible. The police requested the assistance of SAPS Provincial Diving unit and upon arrival at the scene, after assessing the circumstances, they retrieved the bodies of the two victims from the motor vehicle. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Stellenbosch police registered an inquest for further investigation,” said Swartbooi.

Police registered an inquest for further investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

