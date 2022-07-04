Bodies of two sisters recovered after drowning in Hermanus

Share this article

Rescue divers have recovered the bodies of two sisters aged 60 and 61, after what is believed to have been caused by drowning at the Hermanus harbour in Overberg, in the Western Cape.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says eyewitnesses alerted the Agencies about two bodies floating in the sea near the old harbour.

He says rescue crafts were launched and the bodies were brought ashore.

Lambinon says the sisters were declared dead following resuscitation efforts.

Source: SABC News