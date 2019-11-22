Bodies wash up on Cape beach

Share this article

















The extended search for two missing people who were presumed to have drowned may finally be at an end after two bodies were discovered washed up on Mnandi Beach today, November 21.

NSRI has been combing the sea to find two male swimmers aged 17 and 25 who went missing in the surf on Monday, November 18.

Ocean conditions made it difficult for the Western Cape police diving team to search the Mnandi Beach area but efforts continued late into the week.

Today, November 21, SAPS divers were called out to Mnandi beach following reports of two bodies that have washed up in the area.

“Be advised that SAPS Diving Unit was called out to an incident at Mnandi Beach where two males aged 17 and 25 allegedly drowned on Monday. The members are currently on the scene and two bodies which washed up at Mnandi beach have been found,” said Captain FC Van Wyk, SAPS Western Cape spokesperson.

It is not yet 100% confirmed that the bodies belong to the missing people.

At roughly 3.45pm on Thursday, November 21, SAPS confirmed that a third body was found at Mnandi beach, the identity of the body has not been released.

Picture: Pixabay

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

