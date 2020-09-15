Body found dumped along Baden Powell Drive

Share this article

















The body of a woman was found on crime hotspot Baden Powell Drive on Monday, September 14.

The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30-years-old and was found with several gunshot wounds to the head. The body was discovered near the vicinity of Khayelitsha, and comes less than three weeks after the decomposing bodies of a man and woman were discovered along the same stretch of road.

“Police responded to the crime scene at Baden Powell Drive. They found the female was wearing a grey shorts with brown stockings underneath, white T-shirt and a black and yellow track top. No one has been arrested,” South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) has now called for government to step in and develop strategies to curb the dumping of bodies on Baden Powell Drive.

Source: Cape Town ETC