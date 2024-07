Share this article

Lentegeur police have launched an inquest after a badly decomposed body was discovered in a drain on Thursday (11 July).

The body was found at the corner of Herbal and Mitchells Avenue in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain. The discovery came after concerned residents reported an apparent blocked drain.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk stated that the race, age, and gender of the deceased remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

VOC NEWS

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile