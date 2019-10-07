Body found on Camps Bay side of Table Mountain

Share this article

















On Sunday morning, a body was found on the Camps Bay side of Table Mountain.

Captain FC Van Wyk said to Cape Town Etc that: “Circumstances surrounding the death of a 40-year-old man whose body was found in the early hours this morning at Woody Rivine, Kloof Nek, Table Mountain is under investigation.”

Van Wyk confirmed that an inquest was opened for investigation.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais told IOL that “SAPS and forensic experts are on the scene to investigate. Rescue crews will assist in recovering the body once police have completed their work on the scene.”

Details surrounding how the man died are unclear at this time.

Image: Cape Town Etc

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

