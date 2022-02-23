Body of baby found in Cape town, CBD

Share this article

Local authorities are investigating a case of concealment of birth following the discovery of a new-born baby in Plein Street, Cape Town earlier this morning.

It is alleged that the baby was thrown out of a vehicle, however this was not confirmed by SAPS yet.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: ”This office can confirm that the body of a new-born baby was found in Plein Street, Cape Town this morning at about 09:11 by a passer-by”.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS THE INFORMATION COMES.

VOC