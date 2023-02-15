Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Body of Delft woman found in shallow grave

The body of a 21-year-old female was found buried in a shallow grave in Delft at the weekend. According to SAPS, the discovery was made after officials responded to a tip-off on Sunday evening. The deceased was found with stab wounds to her body.

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Furthermore, the motive for the attack is yet to be determined. Delft police are investigating a case of murder. Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” added SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

VOC


