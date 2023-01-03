Body recovered after boat capsizes near Cape Hangklip

Share this article

A man drowned and another is missing in the Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, rescuers recovered the body of a man who was one of two occupants of a small boat after it capsized at Maasbaai near Cape Hangklip. The second man managed to swim to safety.

In a separate incident, NSRI Strandfontein crew were alerted to a missing swimmer who reportedly disappeared at Garbage Beach near Mnandi in False Bay.

“Despite an extensive search, no sign of the man was found and police are investigating,” the NSRI said.

Earlier this week, the NSRI cautioned members of the public to beware of spring tide conditions leading up to the full moon this weekend.

Source: TimesLIVE