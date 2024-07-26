Body Stress Release Foundation supports underprivileged children with special needs through stress relief outreach

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Body Stress Release Foundation is making significant strides in aiding underprivileged children with special needs by providing stress relief techniques aimed at improving mobility and alleviating physical and emotional tension.

The Foundation conducts monthly outreaches in Cape Town, collaborating with organizations such as the Home of Hope, Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, Jo-Dolphin Care Swartland, and Sherwood Park Special Care Centre.

Additionally, they visit the Khwezi Lokusa Special Needs School in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, twice a year.

Extending their reach further, they also travel to Zambia twice a year to assist children in need and mentor local practitioners.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Jeanette Gibbs, the coordinator at the Foundation, explained how the technique works:

“It is a technique that was developed in South Africa. We can locate stored body stress, which is locked in tension on the body when it goes into stress overload. These stressors can be mechanical, such as poor posture or accidents, as well as mental and emotional stressors like grief.”

“When the body is unable to deal with these stressors, the muscles, ligaments, and tendons tighten up, which has a compressional effect on the nervous system, hindering communication between the body and brain. We locate the stored tension and release it very gently while the person is fully clothed. It’s safe for anyone, regardless of age, because of its gentleness. Our job is to release the tension and let the body do the rest of the work.”

Initially, the Foundation carried out ad hoc outreaches but has since found greater effectiveness by partnering with organizations lacking physical therapy resources.

“We’ve seen significant results by providing continued support to these communities and organizations. The important thing is to maintain ongoing support to achieve lasting benefits,” Gibbs emphasized.

For more information on how to get in touch with the Body Stress Release Foundation, reach out by contacting them on 084 526 3517 or email chair_bsrf@bodystressreleasefoundation.org

VOC News

Photo: Body Stress Release Foundation