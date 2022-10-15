Bodyguard turns the gun on himself outside LEAP officer’s funeral in Elsies River

LOCAL

SAPS confirmed that investigations are underway after a member of the VIP Protection Unit allegedly shot himself outside the funeral of LEAP officer Alessandro Heynes in Elsies River on Saturday morning.

The 44-year-old is understood to be the bodyguard of Western Cape Police Oversight MEC, Reagan Allen. SAPS’ Lt Col Robert Netshiunda stated that he was on duty at the time and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The motive remains unclear.