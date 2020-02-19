Bogus prison wardens targets family of inmates

Share this article

















By Qudissiyah Kasu

Bogus prison wardens are targeting the families of inmates by calling them up and telling them that they could secure the release of inmates for a nominal fee. The Western Cape Regional Commissioner Delekile Klaas said that it has come to their attention that there are individuals who have contacted people to collect release money of inmates.

Klaas made it clear to the public that if someone contacts you with this information it is clearly a scam because the release money for inmates can only be given as bail that has to be paid in at court or at the nearest correctional services facility.

“Bail cannot be paid in at Pep or any other place except being paid in cash in the correctional facility at court,” said Klaas.

Victims are concerned with how the scamsters sound so convincing because of all the personal information they have about the inmates and want to know how they got it. It has been questioned whether or not this has been an inside job.

Klaas also commented on how things got smuggled into prisons by saying that inmates’ family/friends put things in the inmate’s food and clothes and food and that this is the reason why items must be checked.

“People also slip things in court because the security in court is not very strict and then inmates hide these items and take them out when they get back to their correctional facility. There are also corrupt officials and they are being dealt with. So far 15 officials has been arrested for what has been done.”

Klaas encourages people to take note of the information given so that they can always be prepared for incidents like this.

