Boipatong massacre survivors express mixed feelings over Buthelezi’s passing

Survivors of the June 1992 Boipatong massacre in the Vaal, Gauteng, have expressed mixed feelings following the passing of former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Some Boipatong survivors say Buthelezi decided to take the truth of the Boipatong incident to the grave.

Buthelezi died at home in northern KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday. He was 95.

Local IFP hostel dwellers, who were IFP members and supporters in conjunction with apartheid security forces, were accused of orchestrating the massacre which claimed the lives of 45 people

55-year old Zamile Latha who lost three of his relatives in the massacre says it is disappointing that Buthelezi failed to share the truth to the TRC about his supporters’ involvement in the massacre.

“Mr Buthelezi did not bring any truth regarding the Boipatong massacre saga. Even today we are still in the dark. We do not know what happened and who did what to us. The TRC they opened the old wounds. So, Mr Buthelezi took that to the grave. And I must say May His Soul Rest In Peace. With that truth there. Because the truth will never come out because where is he? It is 31 years ago. I do not think we will hear anything from anyone. National Party is no longer there. Mr Buthelezi is no longer there as the leader of the IFP. De Klerk is no longer there as the leader of the National Party.”

Turbulent years of violence

The passing of Prince Buthelezi has brought about a renewed discussion of the turbulent years of violence in South Africa’s townships during the 1980s and 1990s.

Dr Richard Pitthouse is an International Research Associate at the University of Connecticut. He is known for his extensive writings on South African political history.

Source: SABC News