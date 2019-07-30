Bokmakirie activists work on emergency response plan

Share this article

















Following a sporadic increase in gang shootings and crime, residents of Bokmakirie in Hazendal gathered at a public meeting hosted by the Bokmakirie Hazendal Upliftment and Development (BHUD) project for a public dialogue to discuss the Hazendal Emergency Response Team.

Earlier this year, Bokmakierie in Hazendal was dubbed as one of the hotspot areas on the Cape Flats. The situation became so untenable that emergency services such as ambulance services could not access patients without police escorts.

Vice-chairman of the BHUD, Mogammat Noor Jacobs expressed disappointment with the outcome.

“More people should have attended the meeting as it is a community issue and affects all of us, but we do realise that not many people knew about the media and we should have done more to create awareness around it, he added.

According to Jacobs the meeting was centered around brainstorming and planning a project called the Hazendal Emergency Response Team, which would be used in the event of a fire or any emergency that might occur.

“Due to the ongoing shootings and gang violence, no one knows what to do when someone gets shot or becomes sick in the road. Ambulances take long to come into the community. A house burns down and no one knows what to do or how to assist.”

“The meeting was to try and put together a team who will be able to assist while waiting for the City or government officials to arrive on scene,” he added.

Another meeting is set to take place, however details surrounding the meeting has not been confirmed. Residents can follow the Bokmakierie Hazendal Facebook page for any new developments.

