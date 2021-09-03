Boks adaptation and energy levels brings new heights to the team

Share this article

















Springbok Damian Willemse and Assistant Coach Mzwandile Stick mentions that the team has experienced new energy levels while the atmosphere has been very different but easy to adapt and adjust to.

“The team focussed on their strengths this week and want to keep maintaining the same game plan and momentum,” said Willemse. He adds that he would continue his running and having the trust of the coaches was vitally important.

As a utility player Willemse was solely focused on developing his skill set, especially in terms of high ball work. In terms of his role at 12, it was an opportunity which he can build on as he does not have a preferential position within the team. He mentioned that playing at both positions would be extremely fruitful and brings a different skill set.

On Frans Steyn, Willemse says, “He is a chilled guy and works really hard, his presence within in the team is noticed. He is a nice person, works hard at his game, gives 100% and helps youngsters like Aphelele and myself a lot. “

Willemse also says that,” there is a great atmosphere in the team and while they are focussed on rugby, they enjoy each other’s company.”

“If you make mistakes you will pay the consequence, we will play smart as we have very good opposition and will not make as much errors this time. The team is aware of what is expected and what they’d like to achieve. To be part of the team is a big deal to me, “he added.

The Springboks play Australia on September 12 at the CBUS Super stadium.

Story by Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby