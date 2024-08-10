Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Boks demolish Aussies 33-7

Rugby world champions, the Springboks, have finally broken their winning drought against Australia in Brisbane.

And they did so in spectacular fashion. In their first Rugby Championship clash this season, the South Africans demolished the Wallabies 33-7 in the Queensland capital.

They scored five tries to one, including a brace by left wing, Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith also crossed the white-wash.

It was the Boks’ first win at Suncorp Stadium since 2013.

The Boks will take on the Wallabies against next Saturday, but this time in Perth.

Source: SABC News


