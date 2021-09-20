Boks prepare for 100th Test Match against the All Blacks

Share this article

















Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe has returned to training but is still a doubt for the 100th test match against the All Blacks on Saturday, 25 September at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Assistant coach Deon Davids says the All Blacks pose a completely different challenge opposed to the Australians. After the defeat to the Wallabies the approach will focus on a fresh new mindset to place pressure on their current systems while the execution of plans will need to be re-assessed. “In terms of depth, the team would need to ascertain what they can do better, and the most important component would be to perform according to Springbok standard, “said Davids.

They missed approximately 40 tackles which could be down to mental fatigue with Davids stating they would look at the tackles and technical errors as well as the amount of effort placed in the scrummaging and set pieces.

“It is important that you always look objectively at your performance from the previous week. You must take emotion out of it and look objectively at the plan and how the plan was executed. We didn’t perform up to standard, but now it’s a new opportunity to play against a quality side like New Zealand over the next two weeks. All the players are looking forward to that. Going into these games, we can’t dwell on things that are in the past,” he added.

There were no significantly large injuries in the reports. Lood De Jager who received a concussion was back at training with Cheslin Kolbe also back. Davids mentions that all players were in the process of getting assessed and ready to see if they available for selection.

“All the players were able to train. Lood De Jager, who had a concussion injury, is back in training, so our players are fit and were on field training. Only Cheslin is in his return-to-training stage, so he is busy getting ready,” said Davids.

On the All Blacks, “We understand and respect the rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand, but we have also learned from the past. We focus only on our next performance. That is important for us,” said Davids.

Kick off on Saturday is at 9.05.

By Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby