Boks tick all the boxes for final clash against New Zealand

Share this article

















When asked about the standard of play and giving a 100% tackle rate success, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi said as an individual and as a team they will remain consistently professional with opportunities.

“We are here to do a job, we don’t think about how long we have been here, and we have people at home supporting us, “he said ahead of their clash against the All Blacks. “For me it’s important to remain at my best, for the team, for the jersey, for the country, for a better opportunity and making sure of it, “he added.

“I thought we brought the intensity last Saturday, but we didn’t take our opportunities, and we lost the match in the last two minutes. Our preparation this week has been good, although as a team we are disappointed with the result, but our focus is on finishing the tour on a strong note. There are people at home supporting us and hopefully our hard work on the training field pays off tomorrow, “said Kolisi.

“We are hurting just as our fans are hurting but we are preparing well. Though we are not getting the results, we’ll keep working hard. All we can control is our discipline and attitude, and we will give it our best tomorrow. Only our actions will change how people feel, “he added.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expected another epic encounter against the All Blacks and said: “They are a good side, and one won’t get many chances against them.”.

“Last week we were in the game until the dying moments, so we won’t change much, we just have to convert our opportunities into points. They scored one try against us last week, and we know they are very dangerous with the ball in hand, so we need to deliver a good 80-minute performance.”

“We also have to be solid in defence and ensure that our discipline is good so that we don’t concede penalties that could give them that three points. So, in essence we want to be better in how we play the game,” he said.

He also mentioned that the team was in a good space and it would take 80 minutes of intensity, good work and discipline.

Kick off is at 12.05 SA Time (Cbus Super stadium)

Story by Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby