Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll rises to 18

Share this article

The Gauteng Department of Health says the death toll in Saturday’s gas tanker explosion in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni has increased to 18. Nine of the deceased are staff members of the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

One family lost four children in the explosion.

A gas tanker from KwaZulu-Natal destined for Botswana got trapped under the bridge and subsequently exploded leaving scores of people dead and some critically injured. A number of buildings including part of the hospital have been damaged.

The truck driver has since been arrested and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says families can now identify their loved ones.

The area was closed off to members of the public.

“Of the 18 deceased people, 9 are Tambo Memorial Hospital staff consisting of 1 driver, 8

Nurses. Families can now be able to identify their deceased loved ones, The Department would like to advise affected families that they can now be able to visit the mortuary to identify their loved ones at the Germiston Forensic Pathology Services, situated at 10 Long Street, Germiston, (behind SAPS Germiston). They can also contact a 24-hour line on 082 306 2887.”

The Tambo Memorial Hospital remains on divert and is not admitting new patients.

Modiba says, “It is important to just highlight that the Tambo Memorial Hospital is still not taking new patients and we request that the patients bear with us as visits are still temporarily suspended while the situation is being attended to. Of the 321 patients that were in the facility prior to the explosion, 42 patients were discharged on Sunday. As of Monday, 26 December 2022 in the morning we had 279 patients that are admitted to the facility.”

Source: SABC News