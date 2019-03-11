20th Boland Summer Festival next month

The picture post-card town of Paarl is set to come alive from the 5th – 7th April 2019 with the annual Boland Summer Festival. The event draws crowds of over 30 000 people from throughout the Drakenstein, Strand, Stellenbosch and the Mother City and is one not to be missed.

The festival is to be hosted by the Paarl Muslim Jamaa’ at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl. This being the Paarl Muslim Jamaa’s 20th festival, they are always adding new entertainment, sports, activities and more.

Festival-goers can expect over 160 stalls to browse through, including the exciting live stage entertainment, fun fair, rides, food stalls, tea garden, sporting events, car shows and trading stalls.

Per the organisers, bus transport will be available from Cape Town and surrounding areas on the Sunday.

Bus prices (inclusive of transport, entry to festival and breakfast):

R80 – Adults

R40 – Children U/12

Entry to the festival is listed as:

R25 – Adults

R12 – Children U/12

R10 – Pensioners

Parking inside the venue will cost R25 per vehicle.

The Boland Summer Festival is held with the intent to promote an event where people can feel safe whilst taking part in fun and exciting activities. No liquor will be allowed.

For further information contact: 021 862 4721

Alternatively e-mail: info@bolandfestival.co.za

VOC

