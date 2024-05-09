Bolt driver arrested for allegedly stabbing clients, raises concerns over e-hailing safety

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape police have confirmed the arrest of a 39-year-old Bolt driver following an incident in Table View where two women were allegedly stabbed by the driver on Monday (6 May 2024).

The pair opened a criminal case at the Table View Police Station earlier this week.

SAPS Captain FC Van Wyk stated, “A 39-year-old male suspect was arrested yesterday [Wednesday] at about 16:00 at a premises in Brooklyn, Milnerton. He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on Friday, on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.”

E-hailing company Bolt has since blocked the accused driver and initiated an investigation into the matter after one of the victim’s shared photos and videos of the injuries sustained.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape E-hailing Association Chairperson Siyabonga Hlabisa said that the association has allocated a team to investigate the matter.

“We are conducting our own investigations on our side to clarify what happened, but we know that the driver was blocked on the platform and that a police investigation has been initiated.”

The incident has sparked public outrage regarding the safety of using E-hailing services.

VOC News asked E-hailing users whether companies should do more to protect their customers.

Shakiera Davids (23) expressed, “As a young woman, I’m always concerned about my safety when I make use of these e-hailing companies. Gender-Based Violence in our country is just horrific overall. Companies need to do better in terms of ensuring that we are safe.”

Another listener stressed, “I do believe that Bolt needs to improve their security measures. There have been way too many incidents where women and even men have gotten into situations with drivers that could have been avoided. They need to have measures in place even for their drivers to safeguard themselves as well.”

“More needs to be done in terms of screening the drivers. Things need to change because there have been way too many stories of people getting attacked in Bolts and nothing is being done about it,” said another listener.

VOC News has reached out to Bolt for comment on the matter but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels